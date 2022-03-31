Stupefying! Dems Still Say Hunter’s Laptop is Russian Disinformation

The contents of the Hunter Biden laptop have been authenticated by the NY Post and the NY Times. The Washington Post authenticated some of the documents. Yet two Democrat lawmakers are — unbelievably — still saying it’s Russian disinformation.

Not only will no one apologize to Donald Trump for these outrageous lies, but at least some Democrats will proudly keep lying.

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation allegedly for not paying taxes. He left the laptop, and reportedly two others, with a Delaware computer repair show and never picked them up.

The shop owner, Mac Issac, turned the computers over to the FBI and gave a copy of the hard drive to Rudy Giuliani who gave a copy to the NY Post.

Hunter’s pay-for-play operation was exposed on the publicly available laptop, along with his perverse lifestyle.

DISHONEST DEMOCRATS INSIST IT’S RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION

“I think it’s as bogus as it was before,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told The Washington Times when asked if he thought the laptop and its contents constituted a Russian plot.

Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, chairman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, told The Times he viewed the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop now no differently than he did in 2020.

Four days after the original New York Post report on the laptop appeared on Oct. 14, 2020, Mr. Cicilline commented, “Oh look. The New York Post’s attempt to smear the Bidens is already collapsing in on itself. Shocker.”

Sen. Gary Peters, Michigan Democrat and chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, who didn’t bother reviewing the new banking information released by Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. Grassley, told The Washington Times, “Well, I know the intelligence community said there was a lot of Russian misinformation out there.”

So, more will say the same. The Times just didn’t talk to all of the Democrats. This will possibly become the talking point.

Democrats are using a new conspiracy theory to back it up. Trump recently mentioned the alleged $3.5 million given to Hunter’s firm by a prominent Russian and said Putin should be asked if it’s true. So, now the left is saying he is asking for help to frame the Bidens.

Even CNN knows the laptop is real:

EVEN CNN is saying Hunter Biden may get dragged behind BARS for Federal Crimes EXPOSED by laptop pic.twitter.com/lCmU4jSUVJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2022

“It seems pretty clear that Hunter Biden was trading on his father’s name to make a lot of money.” I never thought I would hear this on CNN

pic.twitter.com/JSKx2f2lmM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 30, 2022

Matt Gaetz did get the laptop into the congressional record:

Rep. @MattGaetz on entering Hunter Biden’s Laptop from Hell into the Congressional Record: pic.twitter.com/rA7i6dLYtK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 31, 2022

As a result, there is likely a possible move underway to remove Joe Biden:

.@TuckerCarlson on the Mainstream Media’s sudden interest in the Hunter Biden laptop story: “There’s a move against Biden from within the Democratic Party.. I have no idea what it means but it’s obviously underway” pic.twitter.com/ybEY8iSrR2 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 31, 2022

