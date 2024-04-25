Lawfare Arizona: 18 Trump Advisers Indicted, Including Giuliani & Meadows

As Fani Willis flounders with her RICO case in Georgia, Arizona indicted Trump advisers, including Giuliani and Meadows. A grand jury indicted 18 advisers. Lawfare continues.

In the run-up to the next corrupt election, the Left is bankrupting everyone who dared contest the election.

It’s over efforts to “overturn the 2020 election,” WSJ reports. Actually, they contested the election.

Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes said a grand jury approved criminal charges against eleven Republicans for submitting a document to Congress falsely declaring Trump carried the battleground state.

Seven others were charged, but their names were redacted since they haven’t been served yet. The Wall Street Journal said portions of the indictment made it clear that Giuliani and Meadows were among the indicted.

In a statement, Democrat Mayes said he understood he would be criticized for not working fast enough or for conducting the investigation at all. “But as I have stated before and will say here again today, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined. It’s too important.”

Democrats are the threat to democracy.

There are similar indictments in Nevada and Michigan, thanks to Democrats.

Everything these Republicans did was above board and in the open. On December 14, 2020, the eleven people came together and signed a certificate saying they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors. They documented this in a social media post and sent it to Congress and the National Archives.

Mayes said they’ve been charged with fraud, forgery, and conspiracy. It’s exactly what they are doing in the other states, and it’s BS. How can it be any of these things if it’s open and according to legal opinion?

Is Trump included?

Where are the Republicans?

Can’t these fools find some actual criminals to indict? They have to keep indicting these people in state after state for the same exact ‘crime?’

