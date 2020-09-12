Leader of 100 prominent Americans called for a military coup, now they want war

An organization of 100 Democrats and Never Trump Republicans are led by law Professor Rosa Brooks who called for a military coup to get rid of President Trump. They are now planning the second coup d’état. The first coup was very successful in that it limited the President’s ability to do his job and there were no repercussions for the insurgents. The next attempt, should Trump win in November, promises to be far more violent than soft.

The Transition Integrity Project, seemingly leading the effort, recently considered ways in which they could topple the presidency should Donald Trump win in 2020. Their options went from declaring him unfit, suing him, to sending their gangs onto the streets.

TIP co-founder Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown University Law Professor, has written numerous op-eds summarizing TIP’s 22-page report, which concluded that anything less than a Biden-Harris landslide will spark catastrophe, including “violence in the streets” and a “constitutional impasse.”

In other words, they will not accept a Trump victory and expect to fight in the streets.

She wants people to believe the right will riot although the rioters have been leftists all along. Her goal as a fake non-partisan has been to remove Donald Trump from office since day one.

A Schwartz Senior Fellow at New America, a think tank funded by billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, Brooks served as a senior adviser at the State Department during both the Obama and Clinton administrations.

WATCH:

.@nataliegwinters: The founder of the so-called non-partisan Transition Integrity Project, Rosa Brooks, has ties to George Soros and she was donating to pro-Biden PACs pic.twitter.com/nF59TK8AvZ — The National Pulse 🚨 (@TheNatPulse) September 3, 2020

Ten days after Trump won, she wrote in the far-left Foreign Policy Magazine about ways to get rid of Trump. She calls him mentally ill but has no background in mental health.

She listed four ways to get him out of office. One was to wait for the election, but it takes so long. She suggested Impeachment, but it takes so long. Next was to invoke the 25th Amendment, but it’s challenging. Last, but definitely not least in her mind, she called for a military coup. She writes: “The fourth possibility is one that until recently I would have said was unthinkable in the United States of America: a military coup, or at least a refusal by military leaders to obey certain orders.”

Just like a Third World Banana Republic.

There are rumors and outward suggestions by Generals that they aren’t following some of his instructions. Esper and Milley have both spoken out against President Trump’s efforts to end the riots with the use of the military. Don’t forget that Obama wiped the conservative generals and other top leaders from the military.

Brooks is of the same mind as we near the next presidential election.

Brooks has new scenarios for this election which she wrote out for The Washington Post and they incude responses for “a narrow Biden win; a big Biden win with a decisive lead in both the electoral college and the popular vote; a Trump win with an electoral college lead but a large popular-vote loss, as in 2016; and finally, a period of extended uncertainty as we saw in the 2000 election.”

If there is a clear Trump win:

In the “Trump win” scenario, desperate Democrats — stunned by yet another election won by the candidate with fewer votes after credible claims of foreign interference and voter suppression — also sought to send rival slates of electors to Congress. They even floated the idea of encouraging secessionist movements in California and the Pacific Northwest unless GOP congressional leaders agreed to a series of reforms, including the division of California into five smaller states to ensure better Senate representation of its vast population, and statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Then there is the document below which suggests a far more violent and disruptive outcome if Donald Trump wins. [If he doesn’t win, God alone can help the USA. These people are following the Soros communist script.]

THE DOCUMENT YOU MIGHT WANT TO READ OR AT LEAST SCAN

TIP by Johannah Winter