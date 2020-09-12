President Trump nominated a 2nd time in a week for the Nobel Peace Prize

President Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for a second time this week. The second nomination is for brokering a historic peace deal between Serbia and breakaway republic Kosovo.

In a Friday morning tweet, Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish Parliament, announced he was nominating the Trump administration and the two European nations for their “joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House.”

“Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace,” Jacobsson wrote, sharing his letter to the Nobel Committee.

On Wednesday, the president was nominated for the prestigious award by a member of the Norwegian Parliament for helping broker a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Christian Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

The media predicts he can never win

There are 318 candidates for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize and the winner will be announced in October of next year.

The response from the Atlantic, a fringe magazine for the fringe left, is ‘get rid of the Nobel Peace Prize.’ The staff writer begins by announcing trolls are a Scandinavian invention and ends with, “to make yourself hostage to wacky attention-seeking nominations like Trump’s. Better to shut it down, before the trolls do first.”

The Atlanticanian claims that peace can only be determined after long periods of time, however, when Obama got his award for doing nothing, claiming he would do something, and then starting wars and accelerating others, the Atlanticanians sang a different tune. They made excuses in 2009 and in 2013, explained he got his award for setting the stage for a new type of war.

CNN embarrassed themselves as usual.

President @realDonaldTrump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination for the Kosovo Serbia Agreement is not on @cnn’s homepage. But they do have The Best Shower heads of 2020. This isn’t a news organization, it’s an advocacy group. pic.twitter.com/5TxXiiQPYA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 11, 2020