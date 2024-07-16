We Need to Unify or We Will All Fall Together

The Copa foosball game in Miami was delayed over the weekend because the attendees rioted. They were crawling through the vents to get into the Hard Rock stadium. This is what goes on in South America. A lot of the people at the event probably came recently. Did we bring this into our country? Surely, all Democrats don’t want this.

Our borders are open to the world.

❗️ | ⚔️ – In Miami, riots broke out at the Hard Rock Stadium as Colombian fans caused disturbances before the start of the Copa América final match between Colombia and Argentina. Argentina vs Colombia #CopaAmerica #ARGCOLpic.twitter.com/fDIBEgbyNY — Anthony Robbins (@EnthonyRobbins) July 15, 2024

“For a tournament already marred by shocking brawls between #Uruguay players and #Colombia fans after their semifinal, this disastrous final scene in #Miami leaves a black mark that won’t soon be erased”https://t.co/tYEiUdRRCx — Pink Cerberus (@PinkCerberus) July 15, 2024

This is Dearborn, Michigan, today.

We have some high-profile Democrats realizing that the options are more mayhem or Donald Trump. That is the choice. Biden has dementia and we don’t know who is running the country, our economy is suffering, some want to carve up children for an ideology, and we are heading towards war with a nuclear nation.

Take billionaire Bill Ackman, a liberal Jewish man who has probably never voted for a Republican in his life.

Several issues affected him – the same ones we are all concerned about. We probably could all agree that a divided America is a weak America [and our enemies are watching]:

“The other implication of recent events is that the probability of

@POTUS Biden stepping aside is now very close to zero. The Democratic Party will not be able to find anyone capable willing to run against @realDonaldTrump . With no good potential replacements, the pressure on Biden to step aside will dissipate quickly.

“Biden was not going to go easily. Without pressure, he will stay in the seat and run. Biden will be the nominee. Biden is getting weaker, and Trump is getting stronger. The election will likely be a Trump landslide, and that’s a good thing.

“With a substantial majority behind him, Trump will be able to recruit best-in-class talent for his administration, and he will be more effective in office without the distractions of a close election. With a less divided country, he will be able to execute more effectively.

“A divided America is a weak America. Let’s help Trump succeed and bring the country together. Imagine how much more we can achieve if we work together.”

