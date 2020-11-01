Leaked docs, zoom calls, show fed workers conspiring to shut down WH & Gov

Leaked zoom calls show that the radical Democrats are conspiring with federal workers to shut down D.C. in the event of a contested election. The riots are planned, and Lisa Fithian is one of the trainers.

Dozens of leaked internal documents and Zoom call video footage were made public today describing plans by progressive activists and federal workers to disrupt and destabilize Tuesday’s US election outcome, including plans to “shut down the White House.”

The documents and footage can be viewed at a new website, Sunrise Exposed or Expose Sunrise , and regularly updated with additional content during the next 48 hours.

Law enforcement has this information. It was leaked by a disaffected insider of the “Sunrise Movement,” a hard-left group.

The videos and documents expose a well-coordinated plan to shut down federal buildings (including the White House), public transportation portals, and disrupt Congress when it returns post-election.

These people think the right will implement a coup. This is after Democrats did exactly that.

At one point during a Zoom call that highlighted the role of the militant group “ Shut Down DC ,” spokesperson Lisa Fithian, a very dangerous woman, states:

Whoever’s got the guns can win – let’s take over the buildings! We are going to be in a crisis, but we want it to be one that we are creating. We want to make sure that we are on the offense and not the defense. We want them to be responding to us and not us responding to them.

Interesting comment on guns!

The plan begins with post-election ‘protests’ at BLM Plaza a 4:00 election night. On the 5th, they will shut down the White House. On the 6th, they will shut down more of D.C. There is a march on the 7th.

FEDERAL WORKERS (DEEP STATE) CONSPIRE

Another Zoom call featured federal workers, including attorneys and members of the intelligence community, conspiring to use their protected status and positions of power to disrupt and destabilize an outcome beneficial to Donald Trump.

