LeBron’s Healthy Athletic Son Hospitalized After Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James son Bronny 18, was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest during practice. He’s out of ICU but still hospitalized.

At the risk of sounding like a conspiracy theorist, there’s no question he’s been vaccinated. I have no idea how many times, but this is one of the side effects of the vaccine.

If it was an isolated case of the young male athlete going into cardiac arrest, I wouldn’t comment. But it is not.

LeBron, is very close to his family. He wants to eventually play professionally with him. Let’s hope that happens.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement began.

Bronny should stop getting vaccinated.

Related