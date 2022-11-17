Lee Zeldin Might Run Against a McFail for RNC Chair

According to Politico, former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is strongly considering running for RNC chair to replace Ronna McDaniel, one of the three McFails – McConnell, McCarthy, McDaniel.

Zeldin saved the House for Republicans with his strong performance in the race for governor in the socialist state of New York. Due to his strong showing, seats were won in New York that would not have been won.

He emailed committee members on Thursday for a possible bid. He’s just looking into it.

Let’s get this train rolling and eliminate at least one of the McFails. Bo Snerdley calls them the McFails.

He is “very seriously considering” running for leadership of the party.

“It is time for our party to retool, transform, win back the Presidency in 2024, expand our number of Republican held seats in Congress, and elect the maximum number of down ballot races across the country,” Zeldin said in the message. “The Republican Party needs to be all in to do everything in its power to save America.”

Ronna Said She Has Pledged Support

McDaniel, the current RNC chair, told committee members this week that she is running for reelection. A person close to McDaniel said she has the pledged support of a majority of members.

That’s too bad. She is ineffective. McDaniel’s third two-year term expires this year.

Though Zeldin lost, the Republican came surprisingly close in the reliably blue state, finishing six percentage points behind Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul — making it the tightest gubernatorial race there since 1994 .

Conservative reporter, Scott Morefield, said, “If the party is serious about winning going forward, it will make this change in leadership.”

“I can confirm he has received numerous calls asking him to consider running for RNC chairman,” John Brabender, Mr. Zeldin‘s media consultant, told The Washington Times Monday.

Mr. Brabender on Sunday first told NBC News, “It’s likely that he will at least explore it. … He’s fielding calls, talking to people, listening to them, but it has not gone beyond that.”

We need to get rid of at least one of these “leaders.”

