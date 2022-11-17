Russia, Not Ukraine, Investigated for Ukraine’s “Accidental” Missile Attack on Poland

“But let me be clear, this is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine.” – Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

The latest news out of Eastern Europe is that Ukraine and Poland are investigating Russia as the guilty party after Ukraine launched a missile into Poland, killing two people on a farm. This isn’t satire. They say the cause of the Ukrainian “accidental” attack on Poland was Russian missile terror. Secretary of State Blinken is said to agree.

I spoke to @RauZbigniew. Ukraine and Poland will cooperate constructively and openly on the incident caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine. Our experts are already in Poland. We expect them to swiftly get access to the site in cooperation with Polish law enforcement. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 17, 2022

Ukraine still pretends they don’t know who hit the Polish farm. We all know Ukraine did, but they are going with lying at this point. the reference to MH17 in the next tweet is to a flight that disappeared over the sea and became the subject of conspiracy theories.

I welcome the first #MH17 verdicts. Profound joint effort by Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and Malaysia. Today’s verdicts send a message to Russia: no amount of lies can help escape justice. All criminals up the Russian chain of command shall be held accountable. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 17, 2022

According to Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agrees with him. It’s Russia’s fault.

I thanked the U.S. for its crucial defense assistance and emphasized that deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine need to be sped up. NASAMS have proved their efficiency already. I am also convinced that the time for “Patriots” has come. 2/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 17, 2022

They really want to start World War III if they can. They’re acting like madmen

BACKGROUND STORY

It’s Thursday, and we’ve known for more than 24 hours that Ukraine sent the missile into Poland. Despite that, warmonger Zelensky says he’s not sure about what happened. “I don’t know 100 percent — I think the world also doesn’t 100 percent know what happened,” he said. “We can’t say specifically that this was the air defense of Ukraine.”

We know for certain that Russia didn’t fire the missile into Poland.

Zelensky has tried to involve NATO in the Ukraine war since day one.

On February 17, 2022, Ukraine shelled Donbas, and then Russia attacked. According to Western media, the Ukrainian attack was just a “pretext” for Russia to invade.

Russia invaded, and that’s wrong, but they are not solely to blame. This war has gone on since at least 2014.

On Tuesday night, US officials were quick to leak that Russia probably sent two missiles into Poland, killing two people. By Wednesday, Poland’s President Duda and Joe Biden said it looked like a Ukrainian S300 missile struck the Polish farm. The media talked about Article 5 and WWIII when they thought Russia did it. When they discovered it was Ukraine’s missile, they said it was just defending itself.

On Tuesday into Wednesday, Zelensky had demanded “action” from the West over the supposed brazen aggression against a NATO member.

“Hitting NATO territory with missiles… This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a really significant escalation. Action is needed,” Zelensky said in his Tuesday night video address.

The US wants to topple Vladimir Putin for some reason. That is the goal. What else explains this? We aren’t saving democracy by saving Ukraine. Ukraine is a dictatorship at this point.

Ukraine Demands Patriot Missiles

Ukraine has called on the US to provide it with ‘Patriot’ air defense systems, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday. The request was made during his phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“I am … convinced that the time for ‘Patriots’ has come,” Kuleba said, adding that the NASAMS air defense systems had already “proved their effectiveness” in Ukraine. The official said that he thanked the US for its “crucial defense assistance” but added that “deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine need to be sped up.”

Ukraine’s top diplomat also stated that Moscow bears sole responsibility for what he called “missile terror” and its consequences in Ukraine, Poland, and Moldova.

That takes us to today. Ukraine and Poland are opening up an investigation into Russia after Ukraine struck Poland with a missile. They are still pretending Russia launched the missile or is responsible no matter who launched it.

George Washington Zelensky and his pals don’t care if they start WWIII. They simply don’t. Zelensky just keeps lying. He knows Russia didn’t send the missile into Poland.

We need to shed Ukraine ASAP before we end up in WWIII with a nuclear nation that’s more popular with Asia, the Middle East, most of South America, and Mexico than the US.

WWI started over a barely-known Archduke. Zelensky could start WWIII. We need to dump this war and Zelensky as soon as possible. He’s getting his countrymen killed, and we could be next.

The puppet masters are losing patience with the puppet: A diplomat from a NATO country told the Financial Times that @ZelenskyyUa is "openly lying" about the Ukrainian missile that hit Poland. Kiev is desperate to drag NATO into World War III https://t.co/8bnN4q7Wtw pic.twitter.com/CQkvDmittq — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) November 17, 2022

Remember all the global leaders who had Zelensky address their parliaments, giving him standing ovations, and chanting Slava Ukraini? This is the guy they were chanting for. A serial liar who keeps trying to start WW3 by pulling NATO into the US proxy war. pic.twitter.com/v60BY9yiLx

— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) November 17, 2022

