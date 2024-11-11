NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte allegedly said he would kick the U.S. out of the alliance due to President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Ukraine. That would make Russian President Putin happy.

That sounds bogus. There is no NATO without the U.S. The EU could threaten to spend inordinate amounts of money on defense and not have the US behind them, and I could be the Easter Bunny.

Before the election, Rutte said he believed Trump would stay in NATO. Trump has never said he wouldn’t.

Left-wing publications like Newsweek and the BBC said they couldn’t find any evidence of him making such a statement. They claim the rumor started with Pravda EN, and they Pravda it from an unsourced Telegram comment. [Yes, I know, Russia, Russia, Russia].

The BBC’s Assistant Editor Olga Robinson said she has found zero evidence he made the comment, and the rumor all leads to pro-Kremlin sites and channels on Telegram.

Robinson said the quote she heard was, “After the 5 Nov election, he is looking forward to working with Trump.”

Since I don’t trust mainstream media, I searched and couldn’t find any legitimate source confirming that he said it. Common sense tells me he’s not stupid enough to say it aloud, even if he thought it, which I doubt. However, he is a tool of the World Economic Forum.

The Telegram channel does exist if it is worth anything.

That being said, I don’t doubt Europe would face a lot of backlash if they looked like they lost to Russia after making their residents sacrifice economically.

The NATO Warning

However, the New York Times reported on Saturday that a senior NATO military official named Admiral Rob Bauer, the Dutch Chair of NATO’s military committee, said, “If you allow a nation like Russia to win, to come out of this as the victor, then what does it mean for other autocratic states of the world, where the US also has interest? It’s important enough to talk about Ukraine on its own, but there is more at stake than just Ukraine.”

Some say that there definitely is more at stake, like World War III and nuclear engagements against the new alliance of North Korea, Iran, and Russia. Then again, that alliance works both ways.

A settlement outlined by Vice President-Elect J D Vance in September allows Russia to keep the territory it has captured and guarantees that Ukraine will not join NATO. Russia likes that deal.

A spokesperson for Trump’s transition team, Karoline Leavitt, said, “he was elected because the American people trust him to lead our country and restore peace through strength around the world. When he returns to the White House, he will take the necessary actions to do just that.”

Trump isn’t a pushover, but any settlement means both sides have to give, and Trump did write The Art of the Deal.

Scholz Is Ready to Cooperate

Chancellor Olaf Scholz told US President-elect Donald Trump that Germany is ready to continue “decades of successful cooperation” between the two countries.

During their telephone call Sunday, they also “agreed to work jointly for a return to peace in Europe,” Scholz’s chief spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said in an emailed statement in reference to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz also explained that Germany has ramped up defense spending. This year, Germany will meet NATO’s goal of investing at least 2% of economic output on defense for the first time in decades, according to people familiar with the conversation, who asked not to be identified when discussing confidential talks.

Scholz is currently a lame duck after losing his last bit of support except for the Green Party. The government fell within hours of Trump’s election.

Merz Steps in

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, who’s dominating polls ahead of an expected snap election, said he would look to ink deals with incoming US President Donald Trump to boost his country’s international standing.

[Europe needs a strong leader.]

In an interview with Stern magazine, Merz called Chancellor Olaf Scholz a “lame duck” and urged him to accelerate the timetable for an early federal election following last week’s collapse of the three-party coalition government.

“In Germany, we have never really articulated and enforced our interests well enough, and we have to change that,” Merz said in the Stern interview. “The Americans are much more on the offensive. It shouldn’t end with only one side profiting, but rather with us making good arrangements for both sides. Trump would call it a deal.”

The Putin-Trump Rumor

The media is spreading a rumor that Trump spoke with Putin and asked him not to escalate the war. Trump’s team denied it, and in a rare move, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Pesklov denied it. They said no such conversation took place.

