Sens. introduce bill to stop grants to states awarding driver’s licenses to illegals

Senators in the House and the Senate introduced legislation on Feb. 13 that would block federal funds from states that allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.

The “Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act,” would ban certain federal funding to sanctuary states. It includes states that “defy federal immigration enforcement or that allow illegal aliens to get driver licenses without proof of lawful presence.”

In particular, the bill would halt the Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants. States that don’t comply would no longer enjoy access to millions of dollars in funding under the program.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn introduced the bill.

It is co-sponsored by Kevin Kramer (R-N.D.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), while Ken Buck (R-Colo.) will carry the bill in the House of Representatives.

Lawless sanctuary jurisdictions are dangerous and jeopardize our national security. Liberal politicians are allowing illegal aliens to obtain official state government-issued, taxpayer funded driver licenses when we can't even verify their true identities or intentions. pic.twitter.com/exIdHwp2gQ — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 14, 2020

