Sens. introduce bill to stop grants to states awarding driver’s licenses to illegals

Senators in the House and the Senate introduced legislation on Feb. 13 that would block federal funds from states that allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.
The “Stop Greenlighting Driver Licenses for Illegal Immigrants Act,” would ban certain federal funding to sanctuary states. It includes states that “defy federal immigration enforcement or that allow illegal aliens to get driver licenses without proof of lawful presence.”
In particular, the bill would halt the Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants. States that don’t comply would no longer enjoy access to millions of dollars in funding under the program.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn introduced the bill.
It is co-sponsored by Kevin Kramer (R-N.D.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), while Ken Buck (R-Colo.) will carry the bill in the House of Representatives.
Lawless sanctuary jurisdictions are dangerous and jeopardize our national security.
Liberal politicians are allowing illegal aliens to obtain official state government-issued, taxpayer funded driver licenses when we can't even verify their true identities or intentions. pic.twitter.com/exIdHwp2gQ
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 14, 2020
Yay, Marsha!
Good start.
This will set up every Commiecrat Representative and Senator up for reelection declaring they support the harboring of violent,illegal aliens. Powerful election issue. May tip the scales scales in a any number of races. Who in their right mind wants their city to harbor criminals who can be deported. Great move Marsha!
They have already fooled us once. In this current Congress does anyone in their right mind believe this is going anywhere. Where were these sponsors when THEY had the majority. These kinds of proposals are nothing more than a political stunt for election time. All these Republicans showed their true colors in the many instances of “repeal and replace” Obamacare and NOW they expect us to fall for the same thing again. I’m NOT buying it. If ANY of these politicians want to gain favor with the public then pass legislation that would make it impossible to profit for their time in office. The first act should be a prohibition on ever lobbying, State or Federal, once they leave office. Furthermore, for a minimum of 10 years they are prohibited from employment with Anyone who does business with the Federal Government. THIS would be a good beginning.