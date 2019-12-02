Left claims Zelensky saying ‘no quid pro quo’ means Trump’s extorting him

Democrats want to overturn an election for a “crime” which no one actually saw or can give testimony to — bribery or extortion or quid pro quo (Dems won’t say which). Not only did no one observe it, but the person in the best position as a first-hand witness — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky — says it never happened.

President Zelensky said it again. How many times does he have to say it??? Are Democrats DEAF?

THERE WAS NO QUID PRO QUO

Ukraine’s president says in a new interview that he never discussed a “quid pro quo” with President Trump, but criticized any blocking of U.S. security aid for his country at a time when it is at war with Russia.

We don’t blame him for wanting aid and wanting it as soon as possible. They are fighting for their lives. Barack Obama gave them nothing but humanitarian aid.

During the interview in his office in Kyiv, the comedian-turned-president denied, as he has done in the past, that he and Trump ever discussed a decision to withhold American aid to Ukraine for nearly two months in the context of a quid pro quo involving political favors, which are now at the center of the impeachment inquiry in Congress, Time reports.

“I never talked to the president from the position of a quid pro quo. That’s not my thing,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Time published Monday.

“I don’t want us to look like beggars. But you have to understand. We’re at war,” he said. “If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us. I think that’s just about fairness. It’s not about a quid pro quo. It just goes without saying.”

The left loves conjecture and hanging someone for thoughtcrimes.

TRUMP RESPONDS

President Trump responded in a fiery Twitter post, slamming Democrats. He wrote:

Breaking News: The President of Ukraine has just again announced that President Trump has done nothing wrong with respect to Ukraine and our interactions or calls. If the Radical Left Democrats were sane, which they are not, it would be case over!

LEFTISTS ATTACK

President Trump was not careful with his words since the President of Ukraine didn’t say he did nothing wrong. He said there was no quid pro quo and it’s not his “thing,” which is essentially the same thing.

The leftists’ comments about this which are trending on Twitter as #ThePresidentofUkraine, are vile. They claim Zelensky said he doesn’t trust Trump, but what Zelensky said was, he doesn’t trust anyone in response to a question about trusting Putin.

They claim the President of Ukraine is still being “extorted” by the President, and so on. Zelensky has no choice but to claim there is no “quid pro quo,” but he doesn’t mean it — it’s extortion by the President.

Maybe the left should also mention that Obama gave Ukrainians nothing but blankets and water and such while Russia was taking over Crimea and threatening the entire country. Perhaps they should mention that Zelensky has no choice but to stick up for his country when he complained that the aid was blocked.

The left wants people to believe Zelensky is in a tough spot and has to say there is no quid pro quo, but the truth is Zelensky knows Obama gave him nothing and he’s afraid that will happen again.

Democrats are responsible for Zelensky’s fears. They are the ones that made sure he knew the aid was held up and they cast shadows over why it was held up.

Bill Mitchell has a different take on all of it:

Everyone in Ukraine is confirming Burisma is corrupt and Hunter Biden was on the take. Everyone in Ukraine is confirming Hunter only got the job because of his dad. Everyone in Ukraine wants the Bidens investigated. No one in Ukraine believes Trump bribed Zelensky. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) December 2, 2019