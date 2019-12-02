Pompeo & Trump blast Dems for undermining Trump during NATO trip

Every time the President is overseas on an important mission, the left attacks him or Obama ghosts him. It’s happened again. They don’t care what their undermining does to our foreign relations. He is on his way to NATO and the House Democrats are holding impeachment hearings in their rush to impeach.

Administration officials have accused Democrats of deliberately attempting to distract Trump from his work overseas by hosting a hearing on Wednesday with constitutional law experts on impeachable offenses. Democrats will have three of their choosing and give the President one.

In an interview on Fox & Friends Monday morning, Pompeo blasted the Democrats’ timing, saying, “I regret that they’ve chosen to hold these hearings at the same time that the president and our entire national security team will be traveling to Europe to London to work on these matters. It’s very unfortunate.” Watch:

TRUMP RESPONDED

“The do-nothing Democrats decided when I’m going to NATO… that was the exact time — this is one of the most important journeys that we make as president,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he departed for London on Monday.

President Trump on impeachment inquiry: “It’s a disgrace for our country…The whole thing is a hoax.” pic.twitter.com/YCzAcBvk0u — CSPAN (@cspan) December 2, 2019

READ WH COUNSEL PAT CIPPILONE’S LETTER TO HOUSE LEADERSHIP RE IMPEACHMENT

PAC-Letter-10.08.2019 by Maura on Scribd