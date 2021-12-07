Left Goes Bonkers After a Surprise Person Applies for Concealed Carry

















Look who applied for a concealed handgun permit! It seems wise given the lunatics running around on our streets with prisons closing, bail disappearing, and criminals from all over the world invited into the country. Let’s not forget how they are trying to destroy policing in this country.

It didn’t sit well with the pearl-clutching, safe-space-seeking, anti-Second Amendment leftists seeing Santa getting a permit.

EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hard working staff. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 3, 2021

OME OF THE TWITTER RESPONSES

This is terribly insensitive and inconsiderate on so many fronts.

Delete your tweet, and do better to actually protect and serve, not encourage more guns on the street.

Gun people are invariably the bottom rung of society.

This is crazy wrong. I’m appreciative of your hard working staff doing their jobs… But Guns aren’t “cute” they are deadly, serious responsibilities. Shame on you. And I suspect at this point you know it was a terribly bad decision to post this. Do better. Correct your error.

[No, what is crazy wrong is the Left putting all these criminals on the streets, defunding the police, and then telling us we can’t defend ourselves.]

We even heard from an Aussie from the totalitarian nation of Australia:

Respectfully, as an Australian, this sort of thing very neatly illustrates the US’s completely insane & deeply unhealthy relationship with firearms

Related















