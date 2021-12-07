MSM Gives Hints on Evading Criminals in Our Nation’s Capital, the DC Hellhole

















The DC hellhole, our capital, is recommending how you can avoid getting hijacked. Instead of hiring more police, keeping criminals in prison, our nation’s capital is giving us clues as to how to avoid all the criminals.

We are officially the 3rd World in the blue cities and outlying areas. It’s very dangerous because the BlueAnons seem to think anything goes. They care more about criminals than victims, but, after all, criminals are an important voting bloc for the Left.

Eventually, they will control every state and no one will be safe.

They see the victims as responsible for their own victimhood and then they make victims out of the criminals.

Yes, it’s insane.

Watch:

