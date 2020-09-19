We must follow Hillary’s advice on filling RBG’s seat

President Trump said Saturday that Senate Republicans have an “obligation” to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death “without delay.”

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Republicans better do it or at least try. They have the presidency and the Senate. The flock voted for them to fill these seats. It’s not the time for them to think only of themselves or try to placate the mob.

This came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statement Friday night affirming his intention to hold a vote for a new Justice.

“The Senate and the nation mourn the sudden passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life,” McConnell said in a statement.

“In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia’s death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president’s second term. We kept our promise,” McConnell continued. “Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year.”

McConnell added that “by contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary.”

“Once again, we will keep our promise,” he said. “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

He must do it. We obviously can’t go into the election with 4-4 Court. The chaos will be bad enough without adding that issue.

HILLARY AGREES

We must follow Hillary’s advice. She’s so right. Let’s do it!

I agree with Secretary Hillary Clinton: “Holding a Supreme Court seat open dishonors our Constitution. The senate has a Constitutional responsibility to fill the seat.” President @realDonaldTrump is doing the right thing. https://t.co/FeppKvn21Y — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 19, 2020

Go TO THE AP for the list of potential justices. Word has it that Amy Coney Barrett has the inside track.