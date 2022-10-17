Left-Leaning Poll: GOP Has +4 Edge Because of the Economy

Republicans have momentum and are poised to take back power from Democrats in next month’s midterm elections, a New York Times/Siena College poll has found. It isn’t the best poll, but it is left-wing, and it still gives the advantage to Republicans. This is even though Biden thinks the economy is “strong as Hell.”

The poll shows that almost 49 percent of likely voters said they planned to vote for a Republican to represent them in Congress on Nov. 8, compared with 45 percent who planned to vote for a Democrat. The result represents an improvement for Republicans since September when Democrats held a one-point edge among likely voters in the last Times/Siena poll. The Times said the new lead is closer to 3 points, not 4.

Unrelenting inflation and the stock market appear to be the drivers of the change. The economy is by far the most pressing issue. Concern has gone from 36 percent to 44 percent.

Women and independent voters are moving toward Republicans, representing the biggest change to +4.

Independent female voters were +14 for Democrats in September but are now +18 for Republicans in October. Abortion is fading into the background in this election.

The most important issues are the economy by 26 percent, inflation by 18 percent, and abortion by 5 percent.

Biden’s job approval is still way too high at 39%. The GOP has squandered much of its capital, but they are still approaching +4 in this left-leaning poll. Whether it’s +4 or +3+, it’s a good sign for the GOP.

It’s getting harder and harder for Republicans to win because of demographics, a corrupt media, and Democrats’ wealthy donors.

Watch strong as Hell Biden in the clip. No one believes you, Joe.

Joe Biden saying, “Our economy is strong as hell,” while eating an ice cream cone is so tone deaf and out of touch to what Americans actually see in their lives that it feels like the Democrats are intentionally tanking the election. pic.twitter.com/blkc4omdhd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 16, 2022

