Russia Won’t Prioritize Griner to Help Biden in the Midterms

A Putin aide said the release of star athlete Brittney Griner is “not a priority for us.” He added that Biden only wants Brittney Griner released to look good before the midterm elections.

A Russian official said on Sunday that the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner isn’t a priority for the Kremlin despite President Biden repeatedly pushing for her release.

“In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” Yury Ushakov, a close aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told the state-run TV program “Moscow.Kremlin.Putin.”, according to USA Today.

“He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home … however, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.”

Ushakov’s remarks come after Griner’s wife, Cherelle, said in an interview last week she is terrified that her partner won’t ever return home.

Ms. Griner was caught smuggling marijuana through a Russian airport.

It’s not only Russia that is on to the Biden Administration. Saudi Arabia also rejected their efforts to interfere in the midterm elections.

SAUDI ARABIA WON’T COLLUDE EITHER

They revealed in a bombshell report that Biden asked them to delay the cut in oil production until the next meeting, which is right after the election.

Saudi Arabia said US officials “suggested” OPEC cut should be delayed a month. It would have pushed the decision back until after the midterms on November 8. The Kingdom refused, and OPEC slashed oil production by 2 million barrels daily.

“The Government of the Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultation with the U.S. Administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested, would have had negative economic consequences,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the decision was made purely for economic reasons.

The Biden administration wanted the Russians and the Saudis to interfere in the election. That is collusion, and it doesn’t get worse than that.

