Left Praises Jill Biden’s Tacky Christmas Decor

















Bring back Melania’s White House decorator! The only rooms that look good are the ones EdD Jill copied from Melania’s decorator.

Jill Biden tweeted that this was “Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity.”

It looks like it was inspired by the Moose Hall while it was short of funds.

w t f — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) November 29, 2021

Do you remember when the WaPo fashion critic Robin Givhan said Melania’s Christmas video was “a horror film” and the First Lady’s coat is “ridiculous?” We remember.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) December 2, 2019

Okay, so, they’re praising this room that Jill is behind and it looks like Melania’s. Jill used the same decor in this hall and room.

This next person writes: What a difference @FLOTUS has made. Classy and Elegant.

It is so nice to see the White House decorated for the holiday with love, service, kindness, family and friends as some of the themes. Each room has a theme, and a sub theme and they are just breathtakingly beautiful. Enjoy these photos!https://t.co/Y1NVLB6CTv — ✨✨Linda✨✨ (@Lindas_Here) November 29, 2021

REACTIONS FROM THE LEFT

Occupy Democrats: BREAKING: Jill Biden brings back a “normal Christmas” by welcoming the official White House Christmas Tree after Melania Trump turned the White House into a “dark, dystopian” landscape & asked, “Who gives a f*ck about Christmas?” RT IF YOU’RE GLAD TO HAVE A REAL FIRST LADY AGAIN!

The Liberal Poet: Nice to have a @Flotus that doesn’t hate Christmas.

What a difference @FLOTUS has made. Classy and Elegant. https://t.co/UOQEs4yxIE — Liss_Sassy ~Salt looks a lot like sugar.🔥🔥🔥~ (@Lissthesassy) November 29, 2021

