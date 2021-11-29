New Twitter CEO on White People and Racists

















Earlier we reported the new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has little regard for free speech. He plans to go beyond it on the Internet. He also appears to be a potential anti-white racist. He thinks only white people are racists it seems.

White People And Racists

“If they are not gonna make a distinction between Muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists?” – Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter

“If they are not gonna make a distinction between muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists.” — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 26, 2010

FREE SPEECH — NOT SO MUCH

He wants a global Internet policy which means they will consider the anti-free speech nations throughout the world.

They want a standard of “protocols, not platforms” for the internet. He also says that a decentralized system could solve some key problems with social media — especially moderation issues. “Centralized enforcement of global policy to address abuse and misleading information is unlikely to scale over the long-term without placing far too much burden on people,” writes Dorsey.

Centralized censorship of the world? What could go wrong?

Incoming Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: “The kinds of things that we do about this is, focus less on thinking about free speech, but thinking about how the times have changed.” https://t.co/9CdMNxH43r pic.twitter.com/cjTsO4GQj0 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 29, 2021

