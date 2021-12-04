Left Runs with the Crumbley Narrative as Waukesha Is Memory-Holed

















While I don’t disagree with charging the parents of the Michigan child school killer if the media reports are true, where is the outrage over Waukesha, one of the worst terror attacks in recent history? Waukesha is ignored by the media.

PARADE VICTIM: 16-year-old Erick Tiegs Is finally home. – Erick, was seriously injured while playing with the Waukesha South Marching Band. Volunteers with Nameless Builders just finished building a free ramp so he could get inside.#WaukeshaStrong pic.twitter.com/mIJKLCEzw9 — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) November 30, 2021

THE CRUMBLEYS

The parents of the accused 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at an Oxford High School have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

They disappeared for a day and were found in a building in Detroit, not far from their home. They said they were afraid for their lives and had every intention of turning themselves in. The Police are now looking for the person who let them in the building.

They were arrested and each was given $500,000 bail, with 10% to be paid, and they must wear ankle monitors. There are other restrictions on when and where they could go.

Lawyers for James and Jennifer Crumbley told the Detroit News they were “returning to the area to be arraigned.” They had trouble getting in touch with the Crumbleys, prompting the all-points bulletin.

“The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports,” their lawyers assured authorities.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, faces two dozen charges, including murder and terrorism, for the shooting at Oxford High School. He will be charged as an adult.

The Purchase of the Gun

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a press conference Friday that the charges against the parents stem from their alleged purchase of a handgun for their son.

McDonald said the suspect was with his father when he bought the weapon days before the shooting. Social media posts from the suspect’s mother indicate the gun was a Christmas gift, she added.

Days before the shooting, McDonald said a teacher caught the suspect searching for ammunition on his phone during class. When contacted by school administrators, Jennifer Crumbley texted her son, “LOL I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

McDonald said that on the day of the shooting, a teacher had found a drawing made by the suspect that contained a picture of a gun and a figure appearing to have been shot twice, along with the phrases “help me” and “blood everywhere.” A picture of a “laughing emoji” was drawn below.

Officials said the suspect’s parents were called to the high school and told to put their son into counseling within 48 hours.

McDonald added that the parents, who failed to ask the suspect if he had “his gun” with him or check his backpack, did not feel comfortable having their son leave school, and he was then returned to his classroom.

At 1:22 p.m., McDonald said, the mother texted her son, “Ethan don’t do it.” At 1:37 p.m., his father called the police to report a missing gun from their house.

THE LEFT AND THEIR NARRATIVE

Authorities found that the parents kept the gun in an unlocked drawer in their room, McDonald said.

The Democrats on social media are blaming Trump and all Republicans even though the mother said she’s a feminist and an LGBT activist. They are vile. Everything is political for Democrats.

Michigan has no laws requiring guns to be stored under lock and key.

Mrs. Crumbley said she’s a feminist and LGBT supporter who voted for Donald Trump. It sounds like she’s an Independent.

Madison Cawthorn: “Raise your boys to be monsters,” and “be armed and dangerous.” The Crumbleys: Hold our beer. — Dr. Lee Jones (@elbyjay) December 4, 2021

Let’s see if I understand: The #Crumbleys were charged with crimes, but would have made bail, & could have possibly have gotten off. Instead they ran from police. Then broke into a building, tripping an alarm, which led dozens of officers to them. The stupid in MAGA is strong. — Shane Holmberg (@shane_holmberg) December 4, 2021

It’s exactly what they didn’t do with Waukesha.

Watch:

An Oakland County prosecutor says a teacher caught Ethan Crumbley searching ammunition on his cellphone during class, notified administrators, & contacted Crumbley’s parents. His mom wrote to his son, “LOL. I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.” pic.twitter.com/CUahR5w4Io — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2021

