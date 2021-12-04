New Racialist Soros DA in NYC Makes Crimes Legal, Promises No Bail

















Soros-funded Alvin Bragg (D) won overwhelmingly in New York City. To say he is soft on crime would be an understatement.

Bragg ran a campaign on a platform of a no-bail agenda and an end to prosecutions for what he calls “minor offenses” such as marijuana misdemeanors, turnstile jumping, trespassing, driving with a suspended license, prostitution (which furthers trafficking), resisting arrest for non-criminal offenses, and obstructing the work of the New York City Police Department.

In other words, he has made those crimes legal.

Bragg is opposed to stop and frisk and has said he will reduce “mass incarceration” by recommending no more than 20-year maximum prison sentences “absent exceptional circumstances.” Bragg plans to release all suspects accused of crimes in Manhattan except in homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony sex crime cases.

In June, Bragg was linked to Soros after it was revealed that the far-left Color of Change PAC which endorsed his candidacy was receiving millions from the billionaire investor.

At the time, Soros had donated about $1 million to the Color of Change PAC which was spending their funds to drive up support in Manhattan for Bragg.

At the same time, Communist outgoing Mayor de Blasio just opened the first drug center where addicts can go and shoot up.

GOODBYE NEW YORK CITY

“[C]ertain details of his policies sound suspiciously like the formula that has led to needless death and disorder in other progressive cities,” wrote City Journal’s Thomas Hogan.

Thomas Kenniff, a defense attorney and Bragg’s GOP opponent, similarly told Fox News that Bragg’s policies were the opposite of what Manhattan needed.

“Given what I say is a humanitarian crisis going on in the streets of New York City, this is not a moment in time when we should be experimenting with new age criminal justice policies,” he said on Tuesday.

“If anything, we should be looking into or talking about how do we double down on the policies that have worked over the last 30 years … We should be talking about how we get tougher on crime, not softer on crime.”

Bragg, a Leftist, sees everything through a racial lens, and the majority of crimes in New York City are committed by Black people.

Meanwhile, the Bank of America is warning junior executives to dress down and not wear jewelry because of the uptick in crime.

New York City is going to get even worse than it was under Bill de Blasio. The new mayor has talked tough but he wasn’t ever tough in his career so don’t expect much.

Additionally, the City Council is about to let foreigners vote in the local elections, sealing New York City’s fate as a 3rd world hellhole.

