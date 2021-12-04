Dems Plan for 2022 with an ‘Alternative Mueller Report’ by Andy Weissmann

















As the election approaches, the J6 subcommittee is subpoenaing anyone and everyone tied to Donald Trump. They are fishing for whatever data they can. This week, we found out they are taking phone numbers that come up and ordering AT&T to hand over all data of every person connected to the phone.

The DoJ is working with school boards and the White House to terrorize parents complaining about their agenda. They are also still arresting people for J6, no matter how small the offense, showing up in armored vehicles and hordes of agents to nab these non-violent people.

AG Merrick Garland is also investigating others tied to the Right, such as auditors who dared review the election results.

We also have Harvard setting up an election lawfare clinic to give us more Marc Elias’s.

Now, on top of that, Politico reports the Feds will soon release an “alternative Mueller report” to counteract the previous one. It will be released in the Spring, in time for the 2022 election.

“A top deputy to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, revealed in a book he published last year that the team he headed prepared a summary of all its work — apparently including details not contained in the final report made public in 2019,” Politico reports.

Weissmann is a leftist snake and we can probably guess what a hit piece it will be and how the media will run with it. He was behind the Russiagate hoax and served as Alzheimer-ridden Mueller consigliere. Weissmann tried to continue investigating Donald Trump in the absence of a crime.

The only way Democrats can win is by cheating and that’s what this is.

