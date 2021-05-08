New! Black supremacist communist colony forming in Colorado









Black Hammer! A new Black supremacist group that wants to keep warm by burning Anne Frank’s Diary is forming their own commie state.

One thing is for sure, Merrick Garland won’t care because he’s busy going after traditional Americans.

Hammer City is for colonized people. What happened to diversity? They love diversity, don’t they???

The GoFundMe page was taken down, but Facebook still has them up naturally. It’s not like they’re conservatives or anything.

The Hammer City people wrote on their news announcement: The amerikkkan government has been enforcing genocidal policies since the beginning of the outbreak, pushing COVID-19 infections and death almost exclusively into colonized neighborhoods.

We’re killing them and this is amerikkka? Did you know that? I didn’t know that.

A group called Black Hammer has allegedly acquired 200 acres of land in Colorado to create an ethno, communist state for black & brown people. They’re currently trying to raise $500k on @gofundme. They say they will burn Anne Frank’s writings to keep warm. #BLM #AutonomousZone pic.twitter.com/N6EtMJNmaF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2021

Their insane commie video. They want total segregation, so they want Jim Crow laws and systemic racism?:

