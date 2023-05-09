Administration OKs the Mass Release of the Anonymous

The Biden administration’s top border officials in D.C. have given the OK to mass release all anonymous illegal aliens onto city streets. The announcement was told to Fox News through a source. Biden is giving the okay to an invasion.

This is an organized invasion. Our government is committing treason, and it will lead to a humanitarian crisis.

They will be “safely” released to bus stops, gas stations, supermarkets, and towns and cities across the border. So many are already coming in that we will all look like El Paso.

BREAKING: Texas has deployed their own Texas Tactical Border Force as migrants wait to storm the border once Title 42 ends. The Texas National Guard is readying Black Hawk helicopters and C-130s as they brace for an invasion along the southern border. – El Paso says 15,000 are… pic.twitter.com/JDmDnmPgi3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2023

THE DAM IS ABOUT TO BREAK

Even NGOs like the Catholic Church are approaching their limits. If they do, the surge will be even more horrendous than usual. The worst surge comes on the 11th of this month, and Biden and the enabling politicians are welcoming them. Where the Hell is Mitch McConnell and Senate leadership? I need to hear more from the House.

We have no idea who these people are, but we know the poor, uneducated, criminals, and cartels will vote for Democrats, and we will have a one-party state at war.

The White House has removed every disincentive to get the world into the country. You won’t like it when Democrats have all the power.

Democrats, with the help of some Republicans, are diluting Americans because they hate us.

Watch all the anonymous people:

THE ANONYMOUS HORDES OF PEDOS, VIOLENT GOOD-FOR-NOTHINGS, CARTLES, TERRORISTS, AND SOME NICE PEOPLE

Border Patrol’s reporting that there were 18,600+ known gotaways at the border last week is a concerning number. That means a population size equivalent to an approx full capacity AT&T Center (San Antonio Spurs) was able to sneak into the U.S. without capture in a *single week*. pic.twitter.com/lU8WlelfKR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 8, 2023

Nonstop flow of illegal crossings here in Brownsville. Working on scripts in my car and look at the window and see another large group gathering for processing after crossing over. Border Patrol buses have been coming and going constantly. It’s going to be a very busy week. pic.twitter.com/9U9RNhzvnb — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 8, 2023

TuberCuBusses heading up the Tuberculosis Highway to United States — I made this video recently in Darien Provence, Panama. Our friends in Panama are being infected and damaged by US invasion of America. Huge numbers of innocent families will suffer from these unvetted coughs,… pic.twitter.com/dAbryq9bsP — Michael Yon (@Michael_Yon) May 7, 2023

The head of one of the largest NGOs at the border now says the border is in crisis – as illegal crossings skyrocket to record levels with just days before Title 42 drops. https://t.co/1mtgrGBd7I — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 8, 2023

Thousands of illegal immigrants are amassed outsider our border.@JoeBiden is holding the door open for them. He is complicit in the invasion of the country he's supposed to protect. pic.twitter.com/cBc7seDHBw — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 8, 2023

I feel like we are in a movie. I can't believe this is real! This is terrifying! IF we had a "real" Justice Department, they'd be charging this administration with TREASON for failing to uphold their duties to defend this country from invasion. pic.twitter.com/gVv2CbtxKG — 👑💥 Serenity 💥👑 (@polishprincessh) May 9, 2023

