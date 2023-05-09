Administration OKs the Mass Release of the Anonymous

By
M Dowling
-
1
22

The Biden administration’s top border officials in D.C. have given the OK to mass release all anonymous illegal aliens onto city streets. The announcement was told to Fox News through a source. Biden is giving the okay to an invasion.

This is an organized invasion. Our government is committing treason, and it will lead to a humanitarian crisis.

An Organized Invasion

They will be “safely” released to bus stops, gas stations, supermarkets, and towns and cities across the border. So many are already coming in that we will all look like El Paso.

THE DAM IS ABOUT TO BREAK

Even NGOs like the Catholic Church are approaching their limits. If they do, the surge will be even more horrendous than usual. The worst surge comes on the 11th of this month, and Biden and the enabling politicians are welcoming them. Where the Hell is Mitch McConnell and Senate leadership? I need to hear more from the House.

We have no idea who these people are, but we know the poor, uneducated, criminals, and cartels will vote for Democrats, and we will have a one-party state at war.

The White House has removed every disincentive to get the world into the country. You won’t like it when Democrats have all the power.

Democrats, with the help of some Republicans, are diluting Americans because they hate us.

Watch all the anonymous people:

THE ANONYMOUS HORDES OF PEDOS, VIOLENT GOOD-FOR-NOTHINGS, CARTLES, TERRORISTS, AND SOME NICE PEOPLE

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
5 seconds ago

Little by little, Mexico is taking over North America. Where is the push back from republicans? Oh thats right, they like the invasion also, for the cheap labor.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz