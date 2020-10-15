Lefties want Feinstein ousted from the Judiciary after hugging Lindsey

Progressives want Feinstein removed from the Senate Judiciary as soon as possible. She HUGGED Lindsey Graham and they weren’t wearing masks. And it’s even worse than that — she complimented Lindsey on the way he ran the committee.

The far-far-left group Demand Justice and its Executive Director and former Clinton insider Brian Fallon are calling for the removal of Sen. Dianne Feinstein from the Judiciary Committee for her recent role in the confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee. If she won’t, her colleagues need to intervene,” writes the press release.

“She has undercut Democrats’ position at every step of this process, from undermining calls for a filibuster and Court reform straight through to thanking Republicans for the most egregious partisan power grab in the modern history of the Supreme Court,” it adds.

Other leftists were infuriated as well, not only about the maskless hug of Lindsey Graham but because she complimented him for the fairness with which he conducted the hearings of Amy Coney Barrett.

The comments on the post below are so remarkably petty that I can’t bear to post them. it was bad enough I had to read them. This is their cancel culture at work. They eat their own.

Demand Justice wants Feinstein ousted as the top D on Judiciary. Via ⁦@brianefallon⁩ pic.twitter.com/IzXAlpvtY8 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 15, 2020

These are the offending clips:

SEN. FEINSTEIN: Mr. Chairman Graham, I just want to thank you. This has been one of the best Senate hearings I have participated in. Thank you for your fairness and opportunity of going back and worth. It leaves one with a lot of hopes. pic.twitter.com/ZjcrNXCtyE — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) October 15, 2020

Here's Lindsey Graham, who refuses to take a coronavirus test, hugging 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein at the end of today's hearing pic.twitter.com/f8h0tTLeGs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2020