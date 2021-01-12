Leftist hacker says s/he archived every Parler post and its ‘very incriminating’

A left-wing hacker claims to have archived all of Parler’s deleted posts and says they provide “very incriminating” evidence in the wake of the deadly mob attack at the US Capitol, Daily Mail reports.

Twitter user @donk_enby has announced in a number of Twitter posts that s/he has captured data and videos from Parler, “complete with GPS metadata to show exactly where they were taken.”

That could prove helpful for law enforcement looking into the DC riot, the Daily Mail stated.

S/he told Gizmodo how she started with the aim of archiving every post since the Capitol riot on January 6. But when it emerged the site would be scrubbed she worked to pull 99 percent of the content on the site.

Whatever “evidence” the hacker has is most certainly in the hands of Amazon and who knows who else.

These are the original, unprocessed, raw files as uploaded to Parler with all associated metadata. — crash override (@donk_enby) January 10, 2021

I’d estimate the total size for this would be ~80TB, 4TB per chunk. It’s S3/CloudFront so as much bandwidth as you can throw at it. — crash override (@donk_enby) January 10, 2021

the raw videos are now in the @archiveteam project queue pic.twitter.com/taxkB3VQVj — crash override (@donk_enby) January 11, 2021

The hacker did not archive personal information.

since a lot of people seem confused about this detail and there is a bullshit reddit post going around: only things that were available publicly via the web were archived. i don’t have you e-mail address, phone or credit card number. unless you posted it yourself on parler. — crash override (@donk_enby) January 11, 2021

The hacker seems pleased that some righ-wing poster warned people who were on Parler that there would be a mass doxxing.

good night and thank you for keeping those servers up as long as you did 🙂 https://t.co/KWNwNqtTAV — crash override (@donk_enby) January 11, 2021

