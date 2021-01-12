To get the vaccine, NYC Seniors have to fill out a 51-step online questionnaire with attachments

The process for seniors in New York City to get the COVID vaccine is a 51-step online questionnaire with attachments.

Why?

This is from the people who say it’s too hard for minorities to figure out how to get an ID to vote. So, how are they going to fill this out?

The city that seeded the nation with COVID is now making it extremely difficult for people to get the vaccine. So far, they have two facilities giving it out — that’s it. Yet, all we hear is Donald Trump isn’t doing a good job. Meanwhile, they have plenty of doses just sitting in freezers.

Read the thread:

The process for *senior citizens* to get the vaccine in New York City involves a 51 step online questionnaire that includes uploading multiple attachments. https://t.co/V11yUdAf0W — Polly Mosendz (@polly) January 11, 2021

highly recommend reading this entire thread and then pulling your hair out https://t.co/IPwphcwqKw — Polly Mosendz (@polly) January 11, 2021

As an investigative reporter, the logical next questions are:

1. Who came up with the form?

2. Who programmed the technology?

3. Do the people behind 1. and 2. have their positions due to relationships with or donations to key political figures? — Fungusaur (@Fungusaur) January 11, 2021

Day 1 of trying to get my 83 year old grandma the vaccine: Trying to get a Suffolk County appointment. State portal says she qualifies but closest provider is 40 miles away. Called the numbers in portal. Most fail due to call volume. One number says they don’t have the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/BIfxIcbW38 — Polly Mosendz (@polly) January 11, 2021

