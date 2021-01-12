To get the vaccine, NYC Seniors have to fill out a 51-step online questionnaire with attachments

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The process for seniors in New York City to get the COVID vaccine is a 51-step online questionnaire with attachments.

Why?

This is from the people who say it’s too hard for minorities to figure out how to get an ID to vote. So, how are they going to fill this out?

The city that seeded the nation with COVID is now making it extremely difficult for people to get the vaccine. So far, they have two facilities giving it out — that’s it. Yet, all we hear is Donald Trump isn’t doing a good job. Meanwhile, they have plenty of doses just sitting in freezers.

Read the thread:

