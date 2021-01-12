Sources say Trump admits he shares some blame for Capitol riot

President Trump acknowledged that he bears some blame for the Capitol riot last week during a conversation with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, a source told Fox News.

Two sources say McCarthy R-Calif., relayed the president’s sentiment on a call Monday with the House GOP Conference.

The media always reports these anonymous sources, and we are just supposed to trust them. Maybe it’s true.

McCarthy, on the call Monday with Republicans, agreed that Trump bore some blame for the unrest which sent Congress into lockdown as they tried to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election last week.

It’s all so very sad. Five people died and over 50 officers were wounded. Half the nation is being blamed for the actions of — currently 125 and 18 charged.

As the President, he must take some responsibility I suppose. He should apologize to Vice President Pence. The Vice President felt he did what was right.

Sadly, no one will investigate the election.

