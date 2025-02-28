Remember When Biden Suggested a Minor Incursion Into Ukraine Might Be OK?

When Putin began moving tens of thousands of troops and heavy equipment to Ukraine’s border, it wasn’t just a standard military drill. It was a costly operation. Building barracks, hospitals, and feeding thousands of troops in a remote location costs hundreds of millions. Professor Giordano warned back in March 2021, nearly a year before the invasion, that Russia was setting the stage for something big.

Then came the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.. After two decades in Afghanistan, we let the Taliban take over the country in a matter of days. Professor Giordano sees this as the turning point. Biden’s total incompetence was glaringly obvious for all the world to see.

The “Minor Incursion”

We then watched President Biden bungle a press conference in January 2022, hinting that a “minor incursion” by Russia might not trigger a firm response. Not surprisingly, Putin took that as a green light.

On January 19, 2022, President Biden told the press – “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion.” He signaled to Putin that the U.S. would not respond.

It was THREE YEARS AGO yesterday that Joe Biden stood in front of the microphone and gave Putin a green light to invade Ukraine with a “MINOR INCURSION”. pic.twitter.com/wLnmBl2nhM — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) February 20, 2025

A month later, Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump is left to clean up the Biden administration’s minor incursion.

When Ukraine held its own at the beginning of the war, it would have been a great time to broker peace. The Istanbul agreement with the help of Israel and Turkey could have been that peace agreement.

As professor Giordano said, anyone with functioning brain cells could see that a prolonged fight would favor Russia. Still the policymakers insisted on continuing the war.

In this clip, Professor Giordano describes Ukraine as a pawn and failed policymakers as people we’ve listened to for years, for some reason, deciding its future.

Those same people who started the war and kept it going are the ones screaming the loudest about the deal Donald Trump is trying to broker. So what’s their alternative? To keep this going endlessly and watching more deaths with no possibility of winning?

