Leftist Ottawa Official Wants All the $$$ Raised by Freedom Convoy

Ottawa’s far-left city council member Matthieu Fleury asked the city solicitor to immediately sue GoFundMe to confiscate the frozen Freedom Convoy donations for the government. The fund has raised over 9.6 million and only 1 million has been given out.

“This morning I have asked the city manager and city solicitor to immediately launch court proceedings targeting the millions of dollars in funds frozen by GoFundMe so Ottawa taxpayers are not left holding the bag for these protests,” said Fleury in a tweet Monday that appears to now be deleted.

“I want to voice my support for the notion of the City initiating actions against the GoFundMe funds to cover City expenses from incidents from the protests,” wrote Fleury.

“Police costs, businesses and residents for clean up, promotion for our City, and messaging to support downtown residents, and funds for local groups who were victimized over the weekend,” Fleury added.

Victimized?

“Please advise on actions we can and will take,” he continued, in a letter to the city manager and city solicitor.

The problem with this is the $9.6 million in donations were given with the intention of providing supplies and fuel to the truck drivers. Now the terms are changing. It would seem to me that GoFundMe would have to first offer to return the donations to the donors.

It says on the GoFundMe page for Freedom Convoy that “We are asking for Donations to help with the costs of fuel first, and hopefully food and lodgings to help ease the pressures of this arduous task.”

It would also be interesting to see how Canada handles rallies and riots by left-wing groups.

