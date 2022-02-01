Pfizer Seeks Emergency Approval to Jab Kids 6 Months to 5-Years

Pfizer BioNTech plans to ask for emergency authorization to jab 6 months old to 5-year-old children.

The Washington Post reported: Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, the manufacturers of the vaccine, are expected to submit to the Food and Drug Administration as early as Tuesday a request for emergency-use authorization for the vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old, which would make it the first vaccine available for that age group. Older children already can receive the shot.

The FDA is only too happy to accommodate: The FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data, according to the knowledgeable individuals, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

They are testing the third dose because two won’t be enough. In other words, it doesn’t produce a sufficient immune response so WHY ARE THEY DOING IT?

The participants in the briefing on the third dose included Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical adviser for the White House coronavirus response; David Kessler, chief science officer for the response; a representative from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and other officials from the Department of Health and Human Services.

These so-called vaccines are therapeutics, not vaccines. They don’t stop the spread or keep one from catching it. They allegedly ease the effects and severity. In other words, they are therapeutics.

The Trial

The Phase 1/2/3 trial initially enrolled up to 4,500 children ages 6 months to under 12 years of age in the United States, Finland, Poland, and Spain from more than 90 clinical trial sites. It was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Pfizer -BioNTech vaccine on a two-dose schedule (approximately 21 days apart) in three age groups: ages 5 to under 12 years; ages 2 to under 5 years; and ages 6 months to under 2 years, according to Pfizer.

Based on the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the trial, children ages 5 to under 12 years received a two-dose schedule of 10 µg each while children under age 5 received a lower 3 µg dose for each injection in the Phase 2/3 study. The trial enrolled children with or without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

This is a small study and only a small number of children were under 5. It’s inadequate.

These people are insane.

Why are they doing this? Children are not in danger.

If you google it, you will only find pro-vaccine information for the babies.

“The idea is, let’s go ahead and start the review of two doses,” thus “you could start kids on their primary baseline months earlier than if you don’t do anything until the third-dose data comes in.”https://t.co/TBDiS6G5Ro — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 1, 2022

Another Viewpoint

