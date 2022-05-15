Mayor Lori’s “Summer of Joy” Begins Takeovers, Crazy Lawlessness

Mayor Lori Lightfoot expects a ‘Summer of Joy’ (video below) as wild mobs of black youth engage in “takeovers” of buses, stores, neighborhoods, and any number of things. However, she and Joe Biden made it clear that they are worried about what MAGA crowds and the Supreme Court are doing to her city.

Somehow, Lori and Joe missed the mobs of unruly crowds of black youth that are now engaged in “takeovers”. They send flyers around, and cops are forewarned, but cops aren’t allowed to do anything except if they see a gun.

There are no MAGAs anywhere to be found.

THE NON-MAGAS TOOK OVER THE WEALTHIEST NEIGHBORHOOD

Crazy LAWLESSNESS in Chicago last night as a mob of wild teenagers took control of Chicago’s wealthiest neighborhood. Undermanned police not allowed to disperse crowd or make arrests. This never happened when Daley was Mayor or I was Governor. https://t.co/NsYwgTEKXQ — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) May 12, 2022

MOBS TAKE OVER A CHICAGO BUS, AND POLICE CAN’T DO A THING

On Wednesday night, large crowds were seen climbing on a Chicago bus — it was a planned takeover of a bus – while police stood by and did nothing. A police detective of 15 years, who wished to remain anonymous, said unless one has a gun, there is nothing they can do.

Tonight downtown is in absolute chaos. Juveniles jumping on top of buses, cars, terrorizing residents, tourists & businesses. These mass groups fought CPD & only minimal arrests were made. Why? Because CPD isn’t allowed to, they have no plan & they didn’t have enough manpower. pic.twitter.com/SwbckIzjTj — Paul Vallas (@Paulvallas) May 12, 2022

The crowd was climbing on top while others surrounded the bus. The longtime CPD detective said police were aware of a flyer making the rounds on social media, promoting a North Avenue Beach Takeover. Still, he said the CPD’s response is often reactive.

THEN THEY CLIMBED WILDLY ON TOP OF CARS

The crowds spilled into Old Town and began climbing on cars. It was part of the takovers.

The police radio announced they were to arrest people jumping on cars. Only one person was arrested – Tremaine Patterson, 18, who was charged with a misdemeanor of reckless conduct for fighting and ignoring the officer’s verbal commands.

While officers know how to control the crowds before they become unruly, there is no direction from the top.

The detective says he believes this stand-back-and-let-it-happen approach stems from the pushback that former Supt. Eddie Johnson got for his strategy of directing crowds toward trains and buses, CBS news reports.

That’s cute.

JUST WAIT, IT WILL BE THE SUMMER OF JOY IN CHICAGO

BUT IT’S THOSE MAGAS, MAN, COME ON MAN

Instead of worrying about the mobs of black youth, mostly gang members, getting out of control, Joe Biden and Lori Lightfoot are lying to the people about MAGAs.

“The single most patriotic thing a person can do is fight for their rights,” Lightfoot wrote on Twitter Thursday. “You better believe I’m going to fight for women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights, and every other freedom the MAGA crowd or Supreme Court is trying to take away.”

The Supreme Court doesn’t take away rights, but she’s clueless. None of these videos show a MAGA crowd.

They don’t look like MAGAs to us. Maybe they’re the MAGAs who beat up Jussie Smollett. She’s a moron.

Biden also screamed about MAGA crowds while in Chicago. He wasn’t worried about the mobs on non-MAGAs already out of control in Chicago.

WATCH: An angry President Biden shouts about “the MAGA crowd” during a Wednesday speech in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/DQyvHP5fu4 — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 11, 2022

THE PARK WAS NO BETTER

One person was shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Media Takeout (@chicagomediatakeout)

GANGS ARE THE PROBLEM, NOT GUNS, NOT MAGAS – GANGS

Here’s a takeover in a park.

WTF is wrong w/ people? LEOs and 1st Responders attempt life saving measures after gang related shootings and are met w/ resistance from the crowd. Chicago shooting: Retaliatory gang violence led to shooting that left one dead, others wounded – CNN https://t.co/JK9IPt9WaI — Mo Aldrich (@IamMo144) May 11, 2022

Related