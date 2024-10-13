Leftists Call on Biden to Break the Law in His Final Days

Jonathan Turley rang some alarm bells when he discovered that popular leftists from Michael Moore to Keith Olbermann want Joe Biden to commit overtly unlawful acts in his final 100 days in office. They say he doesn’t have to campaign anymore and has immunity. He doesn’t have the immunity they think he has.

In a substack post, Moore told Biden that it was time to yield to temptation and check off a liberal [communist] 13-item “bucket list” of demands, tossing aside questions of legality or constitutionality in the process.

“You’re not done. You’ve still got 100 days left in office! And the Supreme Court has just granted you superpowers — AND immunity! You don’t answer to anyone. For the first time in over 50 years, you don’t have to campaign for anything…“You have full immunity! No kidding! No joke! That’s not hyperbole! You can get away with anything! And what, if anything, means everything to the people?”

Moore and others want Biden to target political opponents, empty death row, cancel all student and medical debt, halt all weapons shipments to Israel, end the death penalty, declare the Equal Rights Amendment the 28th Amendment, close GITMO, declare the Equal Rights Amendment a constitutional amendment, free Cuba, and grant clemency to nonviolent drug offenders.

We have to be honest here. Michael Moore is a blatant communist.

This is tyranny, and this is who these loons are.

According to Professor Turley, many items directly oppose the Constitution and are the acts of a monarch.

Crazy Keith Olbermann, who is allegedly fighting to “save democracy,” has called upon Biden to target political opponents like Elon Musk with deportation: “If we can’t do that by conventional means, President Biden, you have presidential immunity. Get Elon Musk the F out of our country and do it now.”

Far-left radical Harvard Professor Lawrence Tribe has a similar list.

I don’t think even Biden would do this. He’s enjoying the beach. However, I could see Harris doing it once in office.

This is what insurrection looks like.

There is more in Professor Turley’s article.

Meanwhile, the Word Salad Woman won’t change and probably can’t change: “What we see is so hard to see that we lose faith or a vision of those things we cannot see but must know.”

Kamala: "What we see is so hard to see that we lose faith or a vision of those things we cannot see but must know."

Here she is, pandering with her black accent.

Kamala is pandering again: "Joy cometh in the mornin'! HA HA HA HA!"

Meanwhile, the 19,000-member Border Patrol Union enthusiastically endorsed Donald Trump. They did not endorse the border czarina, Kamala Harris.

#BREAKING: The National Border Patrol Council, which represents THOUSANDS of border agents, just endorsed President Trump This is HUGE! And they roasted Kamala in the process: "If we allow Border Czar Harris to win this election, every city, every community in this great…