WTH! Trump’s Third Potential Assassin Released on $5,000 Bail?

Earlier, we reported that there was a third assassination attempt on Saturday. You can read about it here. We didn’t hear about it until 24 hours later.

BREAKING: 3rd Trump assasınation plot stopped Vem Miller was arrəsted outside Trump rally Saturday in Coachella, CA with a forged VIP pass, and multiple iIIegal firəarms were found in his vehicle. Protect Trump at all costs!! pic.twitter.com/7Kq2k0Qcbn — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) October 13, 2024

Some of the clips with alleged information are disappearing from the Internet. It’s hard to know what is going on, but one would hope it was a misunderstanding. Maybe he was joking or something like that? Maybe the judge is a lunatic.

HE’S OUT ON BAIL

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department inmate database, he was released Saturday on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear at the Indio Larson Justice Center on Jan. 2, 2025.

Saturday is the day of the alleged attempt on Donald Trump’s life.

The bail is awfully low. The Sheriff made it clear that this man said he wanted to kill the president and was close to entering the rally with a cache of weapons. The assassination attempt did seem a little shaky. The alleged assassin is reportedly a far-right ‘Republican’ and appears to have many prominent conservative allies.

They should at least hold him for the minimum time and set the bail high enough that this can all be fleshed out.

We don’t even know if there are conditions to the release.

And if we say we think Democrats are trying to get Trump killed, they call us conspiracy theorists and silence us on social media. Meanwhile, pundits and Democrat politicians are constantly calling for him to be squashed or eliminated.

A 3rd shooter who was arrested outside of Coachella yesterday, in Trump’s 3rd assassination attempt, was released on a $5,000 bond today. Released. Tell me once again how Democrats aren’t trying to take Trump out. https://t.co/BwHHnl89HW — The Constitutionalist (@WeWillBeFree24) October 13, 2024