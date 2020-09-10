Leftists have yet another plan to ban the police from using tear gas

It seems leftists don’t want police to have any weapons against rioters. They want to level the playing field or favor the rioters. One of the tools police use in emergencies is tear gas, and the left wants it stopped.

In jumps Planned Parenthood.

Staff at Planned Parenthood North Central States and the University of Minnesota claim the George Floyd female ‘protesters’ saw changes to their bleeding cycles from the tear gas.

First of all, police don’t use tear gas on protesters, they use it on rioters who are presenting danger and destruction. Secondly, the solution is simple, women stay home from riots.

This group isn’t studying it, they’re asking for “stories” and “surveys” from people involved in riots.

THE REQUEST

We are asking folks who have faced chemicals used by police like tear gas, pepper spray, and smoke bombs, to share their stories through a short survey and optional interview.

You can participate if you are:

Over the age of 18

Able to read and write in English

A person with a uterus

Have EVER faced tear gas/cannisters, smoke bombs/grenades, and pepper spray/mace

Able and willing to consent and take a survey and/or give an interview

THIS IS SO TRANSPARENT.

They want rioters to participate.

If you haven’t noticed, they also want unarmed social workers butting up against dangerous people. This is insane, it’s far out man, and this study is more nonsense from leftist baby killers and academia.

All female rioters, keep your uterus at home!