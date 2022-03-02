Left’s New Bogeyman Colonel Speaks Again

While we are watching Ukraine, Biden was blaming our energy crisis on Ukraine and Russia although it is totally his fault. The energy restrictions he leveled are causing inflation. He’s also falsely claiming the Green New Deal will reduce inflation, which is beyond absurd.

Germany followed the recipe Biden is now attached to and look how it worked out for them. They now rely on Russia for 55% of their energy and pay two times more than they did for their energy. It amounts to three times more than what Americans pay, as Ned Ryun told Tucker last night on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

We’ve been spending trillions to cover up our own growing stupidity.

The ruling class doesn’t care about the American people, especially when they talk about the war in a frivolous manner.

Retired Colonel Macgregor, now called a Putin propagandist by the cover-up media, appeared on Tucker last night. He gave a harrowing account of what is going on with Ukraine. You can believe him or not but you should have the choice and not be told what to think by the media.

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin fact-checked him and her fact-check didn’t appear accurate to us. She seemed to conflate his opinion with being a Putin apologist. That isn’t fair. All we saw him do was present another opinion.

Watch his latest comments and decide for yourself what you think about his take on Russia’s position.

