Russia’s Foreign Minister Warns of Nuclear War

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, warned Wednesday that a third world war would be “nuclear and destructive.” He was quoting Biden in part.

“The third world war will be nuclear and destructive … President Biden is an experienced man and has previously stated that the only alternative to war are sanctions,” Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera’s Arabic channel, without elaborating, according to Gazeta, other Russian media, and Reuters.

Lavrov also alleged that Russia would be in “real danger” if Ukraine ever acquired nuclear weapons. Ukraine has not been acquiring or seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. They gave theirs up when they became independent in 1991. Ukraine actually sent its weapons to Russia. Russia’s throwing out a red herring.

The US administration is very naive and wants to boil Russia’s reaction down to Putin has gone mad. Putin’s actions are backed by his cabinet and they’re not all crazy — evil — but not insane. The US administration wants to put a definition to it that favors them. The truth, however, is that this administration doesn’t know how to deal with a violent, powerful thug, one who is smarter and more cunning than they are. Putin and his leadership are without boundaries and the US didn’t see that coming. They probably still don’t see it.

Russians are telling us they are willing to use their nuclear weapons. That is the point they’ve come to and we’d better take them seriously and dial it down. We should be calling for negotiations and peace. There will be another meeting between Russia and Ukraine this evening. The US should support it to save lives.

Earlier this week, the leader of the idiocracy, Joe Biden was asked whether Americans should be worried about nuclear war. Biden responded, “No.”

“We are assessing President Putin’s directive. And at this time, we see no reason to change our own alert levels,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday, adding that the United States will not attempt to escalate the rhetoric after Putin’s comments and order. “We think provocative rhetoric like this regarding nuclear weapons is dangerous, adds to the risk of miscalculation, should be avoided, and we will not indulge in it,” she added.

Unfortunately, you can’t believe a word that Biden says.

