Legacy Media Lies About Trump Hot Mic

President Trump was on a hot mic telling Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, “Thank you again, I won’t forget it.” Fake news creators claimed President Donald Trump was voicing his appreciation for the Supreme Court granting him absolute immunity from prosecution for “official acts” during his first term — a ruling written by Roberts.

They had zero evidence.

But Trump tore into the “Fake ‘Play the Ref’ News” on his Truth Social Wednesday. He blasted the fake news media for its coverage of the exchange that took place at his joint session of Congress.

“They never called my office to ask, of course, but if they had I would have told these sleazebag ‘journalists’ that I thanked him for SWEARING ME IN ON INAUGURATION DAY, AND DOING A REALLY GOOD JOB IN SO DOING! The Fake News never quits!” he wrote.

