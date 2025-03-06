More Proof Democrats Have Gone Insane: Pick Your Dem Fighter

Democrats wouldn’t pass a bill to keep men out of women’s sports. They want to abort (kill) babies brutally to the moment of birth without cause. Democrats have deliberately flooded the country with unvetted third world people with unlike values. They have spent wantonly, putting the US on the brink of bankruptcy. Additionally, they are starting wars again, and hope to keep the killing going in Ukraine until every last male Ukrainian is dead. At the same time, we all pretend President Zelensky is George Washington.

They are so proud of their agenda, they want Democrats and like-minded Americans to pick their fighter so they can keep the bloated government growing with regulations and authoritarian unelected bureaucrats running the show. They want to force you to believe men belong in women’s sports if they pretend they are women, and they want endless wars.

So, if you don’t want bloated government reduced and love what happened under Joe Biden, pick your Democrat fighter from the clip below.

Honestly, I wonder how we got so many childish people in political power.

Pick Your Democrat:

Uh, yeah, no, none of the above. I choose:

Fight!! Fight! Fight! Make America Sane Again!

