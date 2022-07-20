Legend! Pizza Delivery Man Injured Saving 4 Children

Nicholas Bostic, the pizza delivery man, ran into a burning house and alerted three sleeping children who make it out on their own. He was then told there is another child. Mr. Bostic ran back into the home and saved the fourth child by jumping out a window with her as the fire raged through the home. He turned the child over to the police. Then he collapsed.

Mr. Bostic was severely injured saving the children. His cousin put up a GoFundMe, saying “he’s the real deal.”

Greatness comes in many forms.

What greater sacrifice can one person make than to risk his or her own life for another? Lying injured on the ground, all he cared about was the baby [a six-year-old girl] okay.

