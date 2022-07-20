Teaching Immigrant Kids About “Legitimate” Assassination in HS

The Charleston High School in Boston appears to teach immigrant children that assassination to repel oppression is a legitimate form of resistance. They’re learning it along with English classes.

High School Humanities teachers working with children from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and China included in the language learning courses “notes and assignments around oppression, resistance, and narrative structure.”

The lessons suggest they are oppressed and that assassinating political opponents is legitimate.

A worksheet dubbed “Forms of Resistance” is included as an example, writes The Epoch Times:

The first page of the worksheet identifies three types of oppression as “Instituional [sic],” “Interpersonal,” and “Internalized,” and then lists examples of each. One example of oppression at the institutional level listed is, “Trump builds a wall on the border so it is harder for Latinos to enter the US.” At the interpersonal level, an example given is, “A husband tells his wife she must stay home to cook and clean.” An example of oppression at the internalized level used by the worksheet is, “An Asian girl hates her eyes, she thinks she is ugly so she gets surgery to change them.”…

Alongside peaceful protest methods, such as boycotts, sit-ins, and petitions, the worksheet also contains three images that appear to portray violent forms of revolt: riots, shown by masked protestors wearing all black throwing projectiles, including what appears to be a flare; fights, depicted by a cartoon image of two people brawling; and political assassinations, shown by an image of President Richard Nixon as a target of crosshairs.

There is nothing legitimate about this instruction.

Look at the Scribd download below and see what you think.

Opinion

What do you think it means when you start talking about political assassinations and teaching it’s legitimate to new immigrants? It seems like you set the stage for a Brownshirt army that will dwarf Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Don’t forget, millions of unvetted people are flooding into the country. Among them are people who hate the USA, just like progressive Democrats.

Additionally, it seriously harms the parent-child relationship. It’s coming between them by indoctrinating the children. The lessons indoctrinate children into thinking they are victims of oppression here in this country.

It looks like pure hate to us. That’s never legitimate.

They appear to train children to adopt communism – for want of a better word – and the tactics of communists. This new form of communism promoted by the progressive Left includes fascism and globalism (feudalism).

This is taught along with CRT and 1619, which teach children America and white people are evil.

Is this who Democrats are now and who they will continue to be?

The worksheets support Antifa and violence but look for yourself.

Resistance Notes Wkst on Scribd

