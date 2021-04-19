







Rep. Maxine Waters is in Minneapolis stirring up violence while an officer is on trial for murder. It’s her racist modus operandi. She has done it many times before. Several congressmen, including Rep. McCarthy, are calling for action, possibly expulsion.

Lest we forget Maxine embraced the thug who hurled concrete at Reginald Denny’s head

There are so many examples of her violent rhetoric, but did you know that during the LA riots she readily embraced the thug who hurled a concrete block at the head of an innocent truck driver, Reginald Denny. It left him permanently brain-damaged and ruined his life.

She performed a victory dance over this innocent man’s battered body. Maxine Waters even visited Damien Williams’ mother to offer her support.

Williams was sent to prison on a single felony charge of mayhem, but when his accomplices got off, Waters joined in the celebration.

Damien Williams was released a few years later and went on to murder somebody else. Also, no surprise. He was a member of the Crips.

Because of his race, Denny was pulled from his truck and smashed in the head with a cinder block until he sustained brain damage. It was a hate crime if ever there was one.

It all happened on videotape, a helicopter caught it, and it happened in Maxine Waters’ city. But she did not denounce the attack. On the contrary, she all but endorsed the attack.

The leader of the mob that nearly murdered Reginald Denny was Damien Williams.

Waters did not learn a thing from the experience. She went on to describe the LA Race Riots as, quote, “a rebellion, and in ways understandable.” Including, apparently, the part about smashing people’s brains in for being the wrong color. Yep, that’s the Democratic Party’s expert on race relations.

As a result of the injuries he suffered during the attacks, Denny had to undergo years of rehabilitative therapy, and his speech and ability to walk were permanently damaged. He lost a lawsuit against the city of LA and avoids the media. He was unable to go back to his career.

Maxine went on to enrich herself over the incident.

This is a clip from the incident – graphic and violent, not for children:

CALLS FOR ACTION AGAINST HER

Both Kevin McCarthy and Lee Zeldin have called for action to be taken against sitting congresswoman Maxine Waters. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the first to call for her expulsion from Congress. While former officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for causing the death of George Floyd, Waters has called for violent action in the streets unless he is convicted of murder. Maxine Waters flew across the country to incite riots in Minneapolis. She knows what Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and the gangs are capable of, and yet, she, a sitting congresswoman, doesn’t care. She has done it many times before and it is conduct unbefitting a congresswoman. If Donald Trump can be impeached for giving a typical political speech, why can’t she be expelled for a call to violence? Two National Guard members were injured in a shooting just hours after Rep. Waters made this incendiary statement, directly calling for violence. she must be stripped from her committees and suspended immediately from social media for inciting violence. https://t.co/sWJrEDnCDe — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) April 18, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called out Rep. Maxine Waters for “inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021 Rep. Lee Zeldin has joined the call to expel Maxine Waters from Congress due to her “continued dangerous and toxic incitement to violence.” He said, “she should be immediately removed from Congress. her rhetoric is poisonous.” Due to the continued dangerous and toxic incitement to violence by Maxine Waters, she should be immediately removed from Congress. Her rhetoric is poisonous. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) April 19, 2021

