Trump Is Looking Around at Other Potential Treasury Secretaries

At the Sentinel, we thought Scott Bessant had been selected to become Treasury Secretary. That isn’t the case. President-Elect Trump has expanded his search. We were concerned about Bessent’s former Soros Fund employment and alleged lead role in collapsing the British pound in 1992. However, he has moved to the right over the years, donating to Republicans.

All along, Elon Musk and Robert Kennedy pushed for Howard Lutnick. Howard Lutnick is very likable, and they see him as more of a mover and shaker.

It’s going to be called DOGE! Funny story of Elon Musk meeting with Howard Lutnick Video from @APompliano interview with @howardlutnick discussing the creation of the Department Of Government Efficiency with @elonmusk and Trump pic.twitter.com/cBnHhS5obc — Doge Whisperer (@TDogewhisperer) October 29, 2024

Elon Musk openly campaigned for Howard Lutnick, co-chair of the transition team and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald.

Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback. My view fwiw is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas @howardlutnick will actually enact change. Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change… https://t.co/igGLZOJ8wz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2024

It now seems that Donald Trump has expanded his search and is looking at several other people.

According to the Financial Times, people he is considering are Kevin Warsh, a former federal reserve governor; Mark Rowan, the chief executive of Apollo Global Management; Bill Haggerty, Tennessee senator; and Robert Lighthizer, the former US trade representative under Trump.

Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick are still in the running.

The Financial Times said that Scott Bessant has been on the defensive as to whether or not he’d be committed to the president’s economic vision, which is uppermost in the vision of his aides. Bessent made comments to the Financial Times that the president-elect’s agenda represented “maximalist” positions that were negotiating tools.

His critics say that shows he’d be soft on tariffs. Trump‘s aides don’t want to deal with someone who has moderate plans, as did Steve Mnuchin.

The poly market is still betting on Scott Bessent, with Howard Lutnick as a close runner-up.

Elon Musk sat with Trump at the UFC championship on Friday. RFK was also there. Who knows what influence they have? However, Trump will make his own decision.

