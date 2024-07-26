Letitia James Can’t Have a New Judge in Body Armor Case

New York Attorney General Letitia James has lost a bid to change judges in a lawsuit challenging a state law banning the sale of body armor.

[She wanted a friendlier judge.]

New York passed a law banning the sale and possession of body armor. Gov. Hochul signed the law after a lunatic in Buffalo massacred ten people in a supermarket. The body armor made no difference in this case.

The Firearms Policy Coalition is challenging the law, which argues that the ban is unconstitutional and infringes on New Yorkers’ rights to protect themselves from potential shooters. U.S. District Judge John Sinatra Jr., is overseeing the case. He has overseen a number of cases challenging New York firearm laws.

Several of these cases have been assigned to him because they were deemed to be “related.” These cases focus on whether a New York law banning firearms in “sensitive” places like the subway and houses of worship violates the Second Amendment.

JAMES’S CLAIM

James’s request for a new judge rested on her claim that the cases weren’t related.

The case centers on New York resident Benjamin Heeter. Mr. Heeter wants to purchase body armor after he was caught in a protest while driving home from work in 2020. Heeter wants to keep the armor in his car to use “in the event of similar civil unrest.”

Proponents of the New York law argue it would prevent prospective shooters from wearing armor. They say it could inhibit a police response. Critics point out that it does not even include the vest worn by the Buffalo shooter.

When Hochul signed the law, she didn’t even look at the type of vest the shooter wore. She wouldn’t correct the error.

I think people should be allowed to wear whatever they want to protect themselves. Police can shoot the criminal in the head. There is also nothing to stop a dedicated mass shooter from making his own armor. The fact that the bill didn’t include the vest of the killer the law was based on should embarrass these feckless administrators.