Letitia James Has News About the Manhattan & Georgia Cases

According to Conservative Brief, New York Attorney General Letitia James spoke with MSNBC’s Alex Wagneron on a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival. She said with regret that the Manhattan case would be adjourned because the federal case will take precedence over Bragg’s case, a case she has filed against The Trump Organization, and a potential case in Fulton County, Georgia, for racketeering.

Meanwhile, the civil case with E. Jean Carroll is still on. She’s asking for a bigger settlement because Trump defended himself and criticized her again.

“In all likelihood, I believe that my case, as well as DA Bragg and the Georgia case, will, unfortunately, have to be adjourned pending the outcome of the federal case,” James said. “So it all depends upon the scheduling of this particular case. I know there’s gonna be a flood, a flurry of motions, motion to dismiss, discovery issues, all of that. So it really all depends. Obviously, all of us want to know what Judge [Aileen] Cannon is going to do and whether or not she’s going to delay this particular case.”

As reported, Andy Weissmann – the Robert Mueller pit bull – suggests that Jake Smith will also prosecute Donald Trump in New Jersey for allegedly showing a classified document to people without security clearance. That event took place in New Jersey.

James has investigated Donald Trump since she was elected as Attorney General. She is still probing the Trump Organization, fishing for something she can pin on Donald Trump. She ran on the ‘Get Trump’ ticket.

If you can’t see this Instagram video, sign on to Instagram and then try. Letitia is talking to the Flatbush Girl in the clip. It was before the election, and she was telling a gleeful Flatbush Girl that she’s going to get Trump. It’s her only mission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adina Sash (@flatbushgirl)

Related