Obama-Harris Activist Tries to Tie Trump to Epstein with a Story That Can’t Be Defended

As we reported, the October surprise began with fake stories smearing Donald Trump. This one tries to tie Jeffrey Epstein to Trump. She said she took a walk with Epstein while he lived in his Upper East Side mansion, but he didn’t live in that home until 1996. Epstein allegedly suggested visiting Trump, and she agreed. When they got there, according to her, Trump immediately began groping her.

She didn’t bother to mention this after 31 years until 13 days before the election. She didn’t even mention it in 2016 when Democrats brought out alleged, unprovable claims against him, which went away after the election.

Williams claimed Trump said hello and started groping her. That’s not satire.

He sent her a postcard, and it repulsed her so much she kept it for decades.

Williams worked for Barack Obama and actively supports Harris. She said, “I am ready to win this election” in the clip below.

This is the type of smear that they used against Justice Kavanaugh. It’s a ruthless tactic they are regurgitating for Donald Trump.

Democrats love ancient stories that can’t be defended.

The liar in this story claims that she went on a walk with Epstein in 1993 by his Upper East Side home when he took her to see Trump. There’s only one problem which is that Epstein didn’t move there until 1996. https://t.co/UmT6NtfGrK pic.twitter.com/tjkFGBGsiS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 24, 2024

“Late winter of 1993 I was on a walk with Jeffrey [Epstein] from his brownstone on the Upper East Side down Fifth Avenue, when Jeffrey looked at me and said “You know let’s go stop by and see Trump”.” Strange: Epstein only moved into the Wexler mansion on 9 East 71st in 1996. https://t.co/nNWp3TeKzy — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 24, 2024

The far-left Guardian, which shared the story, quotes Williams as saying Trump and Epstein were good friends in an attempt to make their names synonymous.

“It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together,” Williams said.

Trump’s Spokesperson:

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Donald Trump’s campaign, provided a statement denying the allegations, which said in part: “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.”

Donald Trump said he would de-classify the Epstein files.

Donald Trump tells Fox News he will declassify files on 9/11, JFK, and Jeffrey Epstein if elected President. What are your thoughts on this bold move? #Trump #Declassification #2024Election pic.twitter.com/8TTSC80QLr — GAROWE ONLINE (@GaroweOnline) June 2, 2024

Trump was found in Epstein’s court records, released unredacted in January 2024, but the records did not indicate any misconduct. A long article from NBC News can be found at this link.

This is the key passage:

In them, Giuffre says she had sex with retail magnate Leslie Wexner multiple times, an allegation he has vigorously denied. Giuffre also claims she had dinner with former President Bill Clinton on Epstein’s Little James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands but never witnessed him sexually involved with anyone. Clinton has denied he was ever on the island. She testified that she also met former President Donald Trump but never witnessed him doing anything untoward.

Giuffre claimed Al and Tipper Gore were guests on the island but said they did not engage in any sexual acts and that she did not believe they witnessed any wrongdoing. A spokesperson for Al Gore said he did not know Epstein. “He has no recollection of ever meeting him. He was never on his airplane or in any of his homes or properties.“

Here’s more: Clinton and Trump were also mentioned in unsealed depositions from Maxwell and an Epstein accuser, Johanna Sjoberg, who said Maxwell recruited her as a massage therapist while she attended Palm Beach Atlantic College in 2001. Neither of the former presidents is accused of wrongdoing in the depositions. In the documents unsealed and released Monday, another alleged victim of Epstein’s, Sarah Ransome, claimed in emails to a New York Post columnist in 2016 that Trump, Clinton, and others were involved in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking scheme. Ransome recanted the allegations in a follow-up email to the columnist. This Obama-Harris activist is trying to make Donald Trump into a sexual molester tied to Epstein, for which there is zero evidence. Were it true, it would have come out sooner. Democrat operatives, one at The Atlantic, are also regurgitating unproven stories from 2016. A very serious and false story is yet to come. Democrats are shopping it around. It could derail the campaign. Biden keeping a spy on staff doesn’t matter; Hunter making illicit deals as a secret foreign agent doesn’t; Harris failing at every job she had and treating people like dirt doesn’t. However, fake stories about Trump get the front page of our corrupt media. Emphasis added.