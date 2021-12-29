Michigan Will Let Bus Drivers, Cafeteria Aides Sub as Teachers

The state of Michigan is officially allowing non-teaching school staff to essentially fill in the role of substitutes, in a measure meant to address staffing shortages.

It shows what they think of teachers. What a pathetic joke these lawmakers and Governor Whitmer are.

House Bill No. 4294 “will temporarily allow schools to employ an individual without certification who already works at the school to substitute teach through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.” The Michigan Senate (23 to 13) and the state’s House (55 to 48) approved it back on Dec. 14.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved the bill on Monday that allows school staff like “bus drivers and cafeteria workers” to serve as substitute teachers on an as-needed basis to address school staffing shortages, as long as the fill-ins have at least a high school diploma or an equivalent certificate, like a GED.

“Normally, state law requires schools to hire substitute teachers who have at least 60 semester hours of college credit,” the outlet reports.

It wasn’t without opposition. Some outspoken groups said that children will get a less quality education because of this new measure.

Uh, yeah, duh.

According to the press release from the governor’s office, Michigan is in urgent need of substitute teachers to fill the void left by the pandemic’s staff shortage.

They won’t admit that firing unvaccinated teachers had a thing to do with this. They won’t say how many were fired because they’re lying when they say it’s a small number.

