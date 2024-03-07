LI Body Parts Murders: 4 Potential Killers Released Without Bail

Four people were arrested in the Long Island body parts case involving the murders of two people from Yonkers, a man and a woman in their fifties. Police slapped monitoring bracelets on them, took away their passports, and released them. The two victims’ body parts were found strewn around two parks on the southern end of Long Island.

They found human remains and cutting tools like a meat cleaver in a home in Amityville.

Steven Brown, 44, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, and Amanda Wallace, 40, all of Amityville, along with Alexis Nieves, 33, who is homeless, were all charged Wednesday with first-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse.

Wallace, Mackey, and Brown shared the Amityville home.

The police don’t know who killed the two people: a man, 53 years of age, and a woman, 59 years of age. Police say the killings might have involved a domestic incident.

OUTRAGE OVER THE RELEASE

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney released a statement blaming the state’s bail reform laws for the suspects’ release.

“Unfortunately, due to ‘Bail Reform’ passed by the New York State Legislature in 2019, charges relating to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible, meaning my prosecutors cannot ask for bail. This is yet another absurd result thanks to ‘Bail Reform’ and a system where the Legislature in Albany substitutes their judgment for the judgment of our judges and the litigants in court.”

He vowed to work with the Suffolk County Police Department to “resolve this investigation as soon as possible and implore our Legislature to make common sense fixes to this law.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine also released a statement, outraged that the suspects were not being held.

“The failure of Albany’s Bail Laws has resulted in those charged with dismembering and placing body parts in our communities to walk free without posting any bail,” Romaine said. “This is outrageous and completely unacceptable in a civilized society when our prosecutors are handcuffed and those charged with this heinous crime are mandated by the state to go free.

He called for the laws to be changed immediately and said he would support any efforts to force change in Albany.

