Multiiple Arrests Made in Long Island Body Parts Murders! MS-13?

By
M Dowling
-
0
20

The body parts of a man and a woman were found in a popular Babylon Village Park, Southards, last week. Suffolk County police just made multiple arrests linked to the murders.

Police searched a home on Railroad Avenue and Amityville Tuesday morning. A command center vehicle was parked outside the home overnight.

They found the head, legs and arm of a woman and a man’s right and left arms. Later, they found the woman’s other leg.

LI body parts murders

MS 13, an illegal alien gang tied to El Slavador, has been quiet to Long Island since a crack down several years ago. Police suspect MS-13 could be involved in this crime. MS 13 is known for using machetes on their victims.

The man’s arms were tattooed. They later found his head.

Babylon is a quaint, peaceful village on the south shore of Long Island, but MS-13 is active nearby.

THE OPEN BORDERS

This is what we have coming in over our open borders – all sorts of evil transnational gangs. Hezbollah and other dangers crime syndicates are already here.

Open borders leave us open to transnational organized crime syndicates, terrorism, beheaded bodies hanging upside down from overpasses, IEDs, and suicide bombers.

Violence is increasing, and gang members are tied to it.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments